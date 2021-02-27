SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,597 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Cambridge Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $4,716,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

CATC opened at $76.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $528.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average is $65.88.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $44.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

