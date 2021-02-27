SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $229,000 in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQLT. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after buying an additional 111,883 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 39,709 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

IQLT opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $37.29.

