SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $79.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.04. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $98.92. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

