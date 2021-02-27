SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 39,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 785.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 320,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 284,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $35.30.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.