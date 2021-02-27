Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $189.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in SEA by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA stock opened at $235.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.36. SEA has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

