Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €83.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on G24. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Scout24 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €72.31 ($85.07).

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €62.45 ($73.47) on Tuesday. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a twelve month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of €65.41 and a 200 day moving average of €69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

