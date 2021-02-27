Scotiabank Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Scotiabank reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a $90.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $89.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.33.

NYSE:TRI opened at $86.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average of $80.46. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,874,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,986,000 after acquiring an additional 115,736 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,773,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,771,000 after buying an additional 257,733 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,719,000 after buying an additional 1,126,585 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,748,000 after buying an additional 1,430,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,319,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,292,000 after buying an additional 154,086 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

