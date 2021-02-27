Scotiabank Cuts Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target to $57.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dye & Durham from $35.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Dye & Durham from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

DYNDF stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.92. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

