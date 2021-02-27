Scotiabank Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to $15.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $14.25 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SMMCF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.75 to $14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

