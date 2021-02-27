Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) PT Raised to $20.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.50% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on STNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

STNG opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $857.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

