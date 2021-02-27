SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Barclays

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price increased by Barclays from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBAC. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.85.

SBAC opened at $255.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,700.75 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.13 and a 200 day moving average of $289.77. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

