SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $327.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.85.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $255.13 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,700.75 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.77.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.