Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 88,727 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,727 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $12,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,099,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 828.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 37,320 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 290,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,009,000 after acquiring an additional 31,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,372,000.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.55. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $51.81.

