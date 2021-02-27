Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,919 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its position in Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $69.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average is $53.94. The company has a market cap of $137.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.