Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Macquarie upped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.98. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

