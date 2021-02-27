Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 10,843 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $70.33 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average is $65.59.

