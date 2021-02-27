Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH opened at $332.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $315.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

