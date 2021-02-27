Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 8,561 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $129.19 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.17 and a 200-day moving average of $139.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $178.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

