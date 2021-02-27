Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$18.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SIS. TD Securities upgraded shares of Savaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$17.27 on Thursday. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$18.64. The stock has a market cap of C$879.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.00.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

