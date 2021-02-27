Sather Financial Group Inc Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.2% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after acquiring an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after acquiring an additional 189,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,092.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,236.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3,205.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

