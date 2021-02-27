Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $158.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SRPT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.43.

SRPT stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

