Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,091 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,683,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 85,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $38,618,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRPT opened at $87.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.01.

SRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

