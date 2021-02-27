Sarah Condella Sells 2,057 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $280,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $136.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.45 and a 200-day moving average of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Exact Sciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

