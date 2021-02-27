Sarah Condella Sells 2,057 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $280,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ EXAS opened at $136.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.45 and a 200-day moving average of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 1.64.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Exact Sciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
