Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,800 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,845 ($76.37) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,572.35 ($98.93).

RB opened at GBX 6,000 ($78.39) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm has a market cap of £42.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.78. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,272.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,225.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.23%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

