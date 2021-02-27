Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,800 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,845 ($76.37) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,572.35 ($98.93).
RB opened at GBX 6,000 ($78.39) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm has a market cap of £42.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.78. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,272.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,225.16.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
