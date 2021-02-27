Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SDVKY. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group cut Sandvik from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandvik from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43. Sandvik has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $28.36.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. Sandvik had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandvik will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandvik during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,417,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sandvik by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sandvik by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sandvik by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

