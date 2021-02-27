Sandfire Resources Limited (SFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Sandfire Resources Limited (ASX:SFR) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Sandfire Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$4.21.
Sandfire Resources Company Profile
