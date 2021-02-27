Sandfire Resources Limited (SFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Sandfire Resources Limited (ASX:SFR) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Sandfire Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$4.21.

Sandfire Resources Company Profile

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 85% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

