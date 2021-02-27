Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.15 EPS

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%.

SAFM stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.50. 221,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.76. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $158.96.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

SAFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.