Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes $141,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,146,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after buying an additional 47,734 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 512,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,187,000 after buying an additional 44,062 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,648,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,034,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $286.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.19 and a 200 day moving average of $275.40. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $168.40 and a 1-year high of $300.58.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.