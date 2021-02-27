Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 4,622 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 315.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYT opened at $11.43 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.078 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

