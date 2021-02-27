Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,044 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1,392.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $85.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.42. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $101.69.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

