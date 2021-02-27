Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $93,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,800,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $250.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,824,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.76.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

