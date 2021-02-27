Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $156,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $163.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.40. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $172.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

