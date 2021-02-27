Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CXW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 25.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,743,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,950,000 after buying an additional 3,570,933 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 61.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,056,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,456,000 after buying an additional 781,694 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 39.0% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,836,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,696,000 after buying an additional 515,439 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 130.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 484,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 618.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 314,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 270,369 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CXW opened at $7.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $859.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $16.57.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

