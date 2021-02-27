salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.39-3.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.65-25.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.43 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 3.39-3.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.69.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $14.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.50. 20,085,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,407,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.45 and its 200 day moving average is $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,444 shares of company stock worth $17,629,599. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.