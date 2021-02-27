Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Sabre posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 103.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SABR shares. Mizuho upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

SABR stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,979,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,641,929. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sabre by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sabre by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sabre by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

