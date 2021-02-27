S.Finance Price Down 39.7% This Week (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. S.Finance has a total market cap of $67,223.42 and $347,748.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S.Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, S.Finance has traded 39.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.97 or 0.00481460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00069103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00081614 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00056280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00076148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.79 or 0.00468173 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About S.Finance

S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,903 tokens. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

