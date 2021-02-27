Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,425 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AME. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AMETEK by 2,454.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,358,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,308 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in AMETEK by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,864,000 after acquiring an additional 831,365 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 522,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,947,000 after acquiring an additional 375,107 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in AMETEK by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,167,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,400,000 after acquiring an additional 341,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AMETEK by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,875,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,970,000 after acquiring an additional 277,390 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $2,113,213.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,192,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,344 shares of company stock worth $19,300,010. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $117.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

