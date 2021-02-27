Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 56,850 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,850 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at $370,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at $123,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at $807,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at $1,119,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at $393,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $2,362,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,511,327.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 22,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $1,213,544.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $64,805,484.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,529. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $52.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 203.01 and a beta of 2.83. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

