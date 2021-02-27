Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,619 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $9,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $132.02 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $148.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

