Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 233,396 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 233,396 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.54% of Modine Manufacturing worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $713.21 million, a P/E ratio of -126.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $15.08.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

