Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,091 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $374.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $379.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total value of $65,347.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 333,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,598,374.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $4,810,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,254,945.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,937 shares of company stock worth $99,306,317 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

