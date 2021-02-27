Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.37 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cintas by 54.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Cintas by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $324.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

