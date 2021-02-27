Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,243,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 157,525 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of United Microelectronics worth $10,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UMC. FMR LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 202,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 12.0% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

UMC opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.76.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.24 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

