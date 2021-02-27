Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

RUSHA opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $576,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,294,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,334 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,736,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,929,000 after purchasing an additional 625,927 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

