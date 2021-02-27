RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). RPC also reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

Shares of RES traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.35. 1,519,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,998. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61. RPC has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $6.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

