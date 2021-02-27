Royce & Associates LP Sells 106,075 Shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 284,752 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 106,075 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in National Bankshares were worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in National Bankshares by 473.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NKSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut National Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, Director John Elliott Dooley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKSH opened at $33.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.32. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.54.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

