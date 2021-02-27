Royce & Associates LP Purchases 15,000 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,891,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Accuray were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Accuray by 267.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Accuray by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accuray by 107.6% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accuray news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,674 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $63,793.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,012.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 296,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,484.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $462.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $6.01.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARAY. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accuray has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

