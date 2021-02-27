Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,760 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.18% of ACI Worldwide worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 68.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,780.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $266,353.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

