Royce & Associates LP Has $7.16 Million Stock Position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in GAN were worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,511,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in GAN by 1,774.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 90,026 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in GAN by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 357,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 139,927 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GAN by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAN during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. GAN Limited has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

