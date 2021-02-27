Royce & Associates LP Grows Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,200,451.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 179,044 shares of company stock valued at $16,451,164 over the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DLB opened at $97.63 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $99.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

